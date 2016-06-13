Calendar » Spotlight Kids Theater Camp - The Aristocats

June 13, 2016 from 9:00am - 4:00pm

In the heart of Paris, a kind and eccentric millionaire wills her entire estate to Duchess, her high-society cat, and her three little kittens. The adventure begins when the greedy, bumbling butler pulls off the ultimate catnap caper. Now it's up to the rough-and-tumble alley cat, Thomas O'Malley, and his band of swinging jazz cats to save the day. Come join the cast of this adorable story of feline fun!