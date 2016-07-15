Calendar » Spotlight Kids Theater Camp - The Jungle Book

July 15, 2016 from 9:00am - 4:00pm

Mowgli and his panther friend, Bagheera, are on the run in the deepest parts of the jungle. They encounter a sinister snake, Kaa, a herd of elephants and a giant singing bear named Baloo. After surviving a dangerous encounter with a band of monkeys led by King Louie, Mowgli and Bagheera are forced to run for their lives. Our heroes must rally their fellow animals into battle against Shere Khan the tiger in order to restore peace throughout the jungle. The Jungle book has a large cast with several roles that are great for children of all ages.