Spotlight Productions Presents RENT

July 16, 2017 from 7:00 Pm - 10:00 Pm

No Day But Today For 21 of Santa Barbara’s Student Performers as they are put into the “spotlight” in RENT

Spotlight Production’s first ever production teaches the Santa Barbara community to “give in to love” with their upcoming performances of RENT. This show brings audience members right into the heart of Alphabet City, where a group of starving artists are living while struggling with the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Over 20 local youth/student performers aged 15-21 are bringing Jonathan Larson’s RENT to life. The Production will take place at Center Stage Theater 751 Paseo Nuevo, on Saturday July 15th at 7:00 pm and Sunday July 16th at 2:00 and 7:00 pm. Tickets are $20 and $50 for VIP seating in the first two rows (limited amount of VIP available), they are available online at centerstagetheater.org and at the door.

Spotlight Productions is a student run and cast company, providing an outlet for local student’s of all experience levels. This show was fully fundraised ahead of time to remove a tuition fee, opening the door to more performers. Cast members will learn about all aspects of the theatrical process, including dancing, singing and acting, but also a plethora of behind the scenes knowledge. In addition they will be taught all of the important lessons that a show like this has to offer, like being different is positive and needs to be celebrated.

Spotlight Productions was conceived by Jessica Kurtzman and Ryan Evans. Jessica (23) has trained in dance in the Santa Barbara community since she was four years old. Her involvement in theater stretches from Stage Left Productions to choreographing and performing in the Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts' productions of RENT (2014) and Swing! (2015). She studied dance at University of Washington. Ryan (20) has been involved with theater from a young age and is going to Marymount Manhattan College to pursue theatrical producing professionally. He served as a co-producer at SB TIYA for Swapped 2016, and as assistant producer at Stage Left Productions in 2016.

The musical follows the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom and Angel. Maureen deals with her chronic infidelity through performance art; her partner, Joanne, wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble. Benny has sold out his Bohemian ideals in exchange for a hefty income and is on the outs with his former friends. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, feels like an outsider to life in general. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.