Calendar » Spread the Word to End the Word: R-Word Rally and Pledge Drive

March 5, 2016 from 10:00 am - 1:00 p.m.

Join Montecito Family YMCA and Special Olympics Southern California and pledge your support to help Spread the Word to End the Word, a campaign led by Special Olympics and Best Buddies International encouraging people to stop using the R-word (”retard” and “retarded”) and instead start using more respectful, people first language.

The public is invited to sign the pledge at the Montecito Family YMCA on March 5, watch the YMCA youth basketball team compete and meet local Special Olympics Athletes and Global Messengers.

Originally introduced as a medical term, the word “retard(ed)” is now widely used as a synonym for “dumb” or “stupid”, reinforcing the stereotype that people with intellectual disabilities are less valued members of society. The R-Word Campaign declares the R-word hurtful and encourages people to think about the language they use before speaking. For more information on the R-Word Campaign, visit www.r-word.org.

To volunteer or for more information on the pledge drive, contact Aaron Martinez at [email protected] or 805-969-3288 ex 109.