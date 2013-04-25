Sprezzatura
April 25, 2013 from 8:00am - 5:00pm
CLUFest 2013 challenges multimedia students to explore new media boundaries and offers the audience a unique gallery experience. Special exhibit features will include 3-D printing, technical demonstrations and interactive digital media. The CLUFest multimedia showcase recognizes CLU’s most talented and promising student graphic designers, photographers, illustrators, animators, digital filmmakers and computer artists.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Art Department
- Price: Free
- Location: California Lutheran University, William Rolland Gallery of Fine Art
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/
