Calendar » Sprezzatura

April 25, 2013 from 8:00am - 5:00pm

CLUFest 2013 challenges multimedia students to explore new media boundaries and offers the audience a unique gallery experience. Special exhibit features will include 3-D printing, technical demonstrations and interactive digital media. The CLUFest multimedia showcase recognizes CLU’s most talented and promising student graphic designers, photographers, illustrators, animators, digital filmmakers and computer artists.