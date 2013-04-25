Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 2:57 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Sprezzatura

April 25, 2013 from 8:00am - 5:00pm

CLUFest 2013 challenges multimedia students to explore new media boundaries and offers the audience a unique gallery experience. Special exhibit features will include 3-D printing, technical demonstrations and interactive digital media. The CLUFest multimedia showcase recognizes CLU’s most talented and promising student graphic designers, photographers, illustrators, animators, digital filmmakers and computer artists.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Art Department
  • Starts: April 25, 2013 8:00am - 5:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: California Lutheran University, William Rolland Gallery of Fine Art
  • Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/
  • Sponsors: Art Department
 
 
 