Spring 2016 Volunteer Training
Hospice of Santa Barbara has volunteer opportunities available to compassionate individuals interested in providing emotional, social and practical support to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families. Patient Care Volunteers play a vital role as part of the Hospice of Santa Barbara Team. Training sessions will be held on six consecutive Tuesdays.
Application deadline is April 15. Seating is limited.
Dates: Tuesdays, April 26 – May 31
To learn more about volunteer opportunities, please visit hospiceofsb.org or contact Nicole Romasanta, Director of Volunteer Services, at (805) 563-8820.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 26, 2016 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
- Price: free
- Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100, Santa Barbara 93103
- Website: http://hospiceofsb.org