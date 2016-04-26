Friday, June 29 , 2018, 2:21 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Spring 2016 Volunteer Training

April 26, 2016 from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Hospice of Santa Barbara has volunteer opportunities available to compassionate individuals interested in providing emotional, social and practical support to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families. Patient Care Volunteers play a vital role as part of the Hospice of Santa Barbara Team.  Training sessions will be held on six consecutive Tuesdays.

Application deadline is April 15. Seating is limited.

Dates: Tuesdays, April 26 – May 31

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, please visit hospiceofsb.org or contact Nicole Romasanta, Director of Volunteer Services, at (805) 563-8820.

 

