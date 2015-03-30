Calendar » Spring ArtVenture Camp

March 30, 2015 from 9:00 am

Spring ArtVenture Camp

Meet the Masters: 500 Years of Italian Painting

Step back in time! Explore the world through the eyes of Italian master artists. Paint mythical stories, portraits, landscapes, and still-lifes inspired by Botticelli, Titian, and Beyond: Masterpieces of Italian Painting from Glasgow Museums.

Location: Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara Street

$215 SBMA Members/$250 Non-Members

Register online at www.sbma.net/kidsfamilies

