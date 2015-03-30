Spring ArtVenture Camp
Spring ArtVenture Camp
Meet the Masters: 500 Years of Italian Painting
Step back in time! Explore the world through the eyes of Italian master artists. Paint mythical stories, portraits, landscapes, and still-lifes inspired by Botticelli, Titian, and Beyond: Masterpieces of Italian Painting from Glasgow Museums.
Location: Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara Street
$215 SBMA Members/$250 Non-Members
Register online at www.sbma.net/kidsfamilies
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: March 30, 2015 9:00 am
- Price: $215 SBMA Members/$250 Non-Members
- Location: Ridley-Tree Education Center
- Website: http://www.sbma.net/kidsfamilies