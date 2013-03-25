Calendar » Spring ArtVenture Camps

March 25, 2013 from 9:00am - 3:00pm

Monday – Friday, March 25 – 29, 9 am – 3 pm Viva Art! Myths & Magic from Latin America Ages 5 – 12 Students explore a variety of materials by becoming photographers, painters, sculptors, and printmakers as they journey through the Myth and Materiality exhibition and discover the deep history and visual storytelling of artists such as Diego Rivera, Rufino Tamayo, Alfredo Ramos Martinez, and more. Location: Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara Street