Calendar » Spring ArtVenture Camps: Spring Ceramics Camp

March 24, 2014 from 9:00am - 3:00pm

Monday– Friday, March 24 – 28, 9 am – 3 pm

Ages 7–12



This weeklong, full-day camp introduces sculptural and functional ceramics and includes hand building, wheel throwing, finishing, and glazing techniques inspired by current Museum exhibitions.

Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House



$300 SBMA Members/$350 Non-Members

To register, visit www.sbma.net/kidsfamilies or contact Rachael Krieps at 884-6441 or [email protected]