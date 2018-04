Calendar » Spring ArtVenture Camps: Springtime in the Studio: Art and Nature

March 24, 2014 from 9:00am - 3:00pm

Monday– Friday, March 24 – 28, 9 am – 3 pm

Ages 5 –12

Discover connections between art and science by observing nature up close! Let ideas blossom by drawing detailed botanical studies, designing whimsical garden board games, and building eclectic fantasy sculptures — all inspired by the current Museum exhibitions: Heavenly Bodies, Alice Aycock Drawings: Some Stories Are Worth Repeating and Michelle Stuart: Drawn from Nature.

Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House

$215 SBMA Members/$250 Non-Members

To register, visit www.sbma.net/kidsfamilies or contact Rachael Krieps at 884-6441 or [email protected]