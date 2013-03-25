Spring ArtVenture Camps: Viva La Ceramica! Ceramics from Latin America
March 25, 2013 from 9:00am - 3:00pm
Viva La Ceramica! Ceramics from Latin America Monday – Friday, March 25 – 29 Ages 7 – 12 This week-long camp, inspired by the Myth and Materiality exhibition, introduces students to the basic techniques and rich traditions of ceramic art and pottery within the vibrant Latin American culture. Young artists explore both functional and decorative ware and experiment with various hand-building, wheel-throwing, surface-decorating, and glazing techniques.
- Price: $300 SBMA Members/$350 Non-Members
- Location: Santa Barbara Musuem of Art
- Website: http://www.sbma.net/kidsfamilies