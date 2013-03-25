Calendar » Spring ArtVenture Camps: Viva La Ceramica! Ceramics from Latin America

March 25, 2013 from 9:00am - 3:00pm

Viva La Ceramica! Ceramics from Latin America Monday – Friday, March 25 – 29 Ages 7 – 12 This week-long camp, inspired by the Myth and Materiality exhibition, introduces students to the basic techniques and rich traditions of ceramic art and pottery within the vibrant Latin American culture. Young artists explore both functional and decorative ware and experiment with various hand-building, wheel-throwing, surface-decorating, and glazing techniques.