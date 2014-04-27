Calendar » Spring Awakening

April 27, 2014 from 7:30pm

Mainstage Production

Spring Awakening

Fri, Apr 25, 2014 at 7:30 pm

Sat, Apr 26, 2014 at 7:30 pm

Sun, Apr 27, 2014 at 2:30 pm

Fri, May 2, 2014 at 7:30 pm

Sat, May 3, 2014 at 7:30 pm

Sun, May 4, 2014 at 2:30 pm

Scherr Forum Theatre

Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza



Winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, Spring Awakening by Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik depicts the trials and tribulations of the teen years. This rock musical is the most popular show being produced on college campuses around the country. Produced by CLU’s Music and Theatre Arts departments, the show is based on the controversial 1891 German play by Frank Wedekind. Contains explicit sexual language and situations.



General admission is $25. Student tickets are $10 with CLU ID. For tickets, call the Civic Arts Plaza Box Office at 805-449-2787. For information, call 805-493-3415.