Spring Awakening A Rock Musical

April 19, 2012 from 8:00 p.m.

Caught between their sexual urges and society's contradictory teachings, a group of teenagers reveal their alluringly melancholy story of self-discovery and coming-of-age anxiety as seen through the eyes of young teenagers. Set in repressive 19th-century Germany, these students attempt to reckon with the thrilling, complicated and confusing time of their adolescence. This haunting and provocative rock musical is a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion in a daring fusion of morality, sexuality and rock & roll. Winner of 8 Tony awards, including Best Musical. "Haunting and electrifying! This brave new musical has a shivery, sensual allure unmatched by anything in the theater right now." —The New York Times Thursday, April 19, through Saturday, April 21, at 8:00 P.M. Sunday, April 22, at 2:00 P.M Thursday, April 26, through Saturday, April 28, at 8:00 P.M. Sunday, April 29, at 2:00 P.M. TICKETS: $30 onstage seating, $25 general, $10 student rush (10 seats available at the door one hour before each performance with student ID) For more information, visit www.outoftheboxtheatre.org.