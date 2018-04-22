Calendar » Spring Blooming Flora of Arroyo Hondo Preserve

April 22, 2018 from 9:30 am - 12:00 pm

At the 782-acre Arroyo Hondo Preserve along the Gaviota Coast, discover a huge diversity of flowering plants, from tall trees to spreading shrubs and tiny annuals with botanist and Arroyo Hondo Preserve volunteer & education coordinator, Sally Isaacson.

Each spring, the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County hosts a series of special educational walks guided by local experts. All walks will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Arroyo Hondo Barn and will end at or before noon. Participants are welcome to bring their cameras as well as a picnic lunch to eat at the picnic area by the creek after the walk.

Please wear strong shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, water, and sunscreen.

Donation per walk: Free to current members, $25 payable in advance by credit card. Children under 15: $10. To pay by check, please contact the office. (805) 966-4520

Funds earned through this series will help with upkeep of the Preserve.

Advance registration is required and available here.

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

Since 1985, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has worked with community groups, willing landowners and others to preserve, restore, and manage open space, wildlife habitat, and family farms and ranches throughout the County. To date, the Land Trust has helped to preserve more than 25,000 acres of natural resource and working land across the county, including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, Coronado Butterfly Preserve, Point Sal, Carpinteria Salt Marsh, and several ranches on the Gaviota Coast. www.sblandtrust.org