Spring Choral Concert
Tuesday, March 11, 7:30 p.m.
Samuelson Chapel
The CLU Choir and Women’s Chorale present their annual Spring Concert with guest conductor Jessica Helms. The program features an eclectic assortment of music by female composers, including a rarely performed cantata by Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, sister of the famed Felix Mendelssohn, Alice Parker’s Street Corner Spirituals and works by Lili Boulanger and Gwyneth Walker.
Donations accepted. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit www.callutheran.edu/music.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: CLU Music Department
- Starts: March 11, 2014 7:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Samuelson Chapel, California Lutheran University
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3205
- Sponsors: CLU Music Department