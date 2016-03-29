Spring Choral Concert
March 29, 2016 from 7:30pm
The Cal Lutheran Choir will present its annual spring concert with Wyant Morton conducting. The varied program features works performed during a weeklong concert tour of California. Also performing will be the Women’s Chorale.
Donations accepted.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 29, 2016 7:30pm
- Location: Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3657#event