Spring Choral Concert

March 29, 2016 from 7:30pm

The Cal Lutheran Choir will present its annual spring concert with Wyant Morton conducting. The varied program features works performed during a weeklong concert tour of California. Also performing will be the Women’s Chorale.

Donations accepted. 

 

