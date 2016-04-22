Calendar » Spring Choral Concert

April 22, 2016 from 7:00 pm

The Spring Choral Concert features the Westmont Chamber Singers, a select ensemble drawn from the College Choir under the direction of Brothers, on Friday, April 22, at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. The Chamber Singers will perform three folk song arrangements by Ralph Vaughan Williams. The College Choir will be joined by the Choral Union in a rousing finale of Mack Wilberg’s arrangement of “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing.”