Spring Choral Concert
The Spring Choral Concert features the Westmont Chamber Singers, a select ensemble drawn from the College Choir under the direction of Brothers, on Friday, April 22, at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. The Chamber Singers will perform three folk song arrangements by Ralph Vaughan Williams. The College Choir will be joined by the Choral Union in a rousing finale of Mack Wilberg’s arrangement of “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing.”
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 22, 2016 7:00 pm
- Price: Free and open to the public
- Location: First United Methodist Church - 305 E. Anapamu
- Website: http://blogs.westmont.edu/2016/04/01/student-musicians-composers-bloom-in-april/