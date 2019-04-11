Calendar » Spring Dance 2019

April 11, 2019 from 8:00pm

The Spring Dance Concert features lively new works by senior BFA dance students in collaboration with design concentration students. The concert will culminate with a new work by New York-based choreographer Doug Elkins performed by the UCSB Dance Company.

Performance Dates:

April 11, 12, 13, 2019 - 8:00 pm

April 14, 2019 - 2:00 pm