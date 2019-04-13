Spring Dance 2019
April 13, 2019 from 8:00pm
The Spring Dance Concert features lively new works by senior BFA dance students in collaboration with design concentration students. The concert will culminate with a new work by New York-based choreographer Doug Elkins performed by the UCSB Dance Company.
Performance Dates:
April 11, 12, 13, 2019 - 8:00 pm
April 14, 2019 - 2:00 pm
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Department of Theater and Dance
- Starts: April 13, 2019 8:00pm
- Location: UCSB Hatlen Theater
- Website: http://www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu
- Sponsors: UCSB Department of Theater and Dance