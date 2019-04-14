Pixel Tracker

Spring Dance 2019

April 14, 2019 from 2:00pm

The Spring Dance Concert features lively new works by senior BFA dance students in collaboration with design concentration students. The concert will culminate with a new work by New York-based choreographer Doug Elkins performed by the UCSB Dance Company.

 

Performance Dates:

April 11, 12, 13,  2019 - 8:00 pm

April 14, 2019 - 2:00 pm

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Department of Theater and Dance
  • Starts: April 14, 2019 2:00pm
  • Location: UCSB Hatlen Theater
  • Website: http://www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu
  • Sponsors: UCSB Department of Theater and Dance
 
 
 