SPRING DANCE CONCERT
This year’s annual Spring Dance Concert offers a student-driven evening of dance featuring new, original works by six choreographers. These capstone choreographic projects by our BFA candidates offers a glimpse into the great variety of approaches existing in the field of contemporary dance. The UCSB Dance Company also takes the stage to perform a new work from its repertoire before embarking on an international tour. A laboratory for creative collaboration, Spring Dance also features visionary costumes and lighting by our design students.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 13, 2018 8:00 pm
- Price: GA Presale $16 Day of $18
- Location: Hatlen Theater, UCSB
- Website: https://secure.lsit.ucsb.edu/dram/d7/news/event/616