Calendar » SPRING DANCE CONCERT

April 14, 2018 from 2:00 pm

This year’s annual Spring Dance Concert offers a student-driven evening of dance featuring new, original works by six choreographers. These capstone choreographic projects by our BFA candidates offers a glimpse into the great variety of approaches existing in the field of contemporary dance. The UCSB Dance Company also takes the stage to perform a new work from its repertoire before embarking on an international tour. A laboratory for creative collaboration, Spring Dance also features visionary costumes and lighting by our design students.