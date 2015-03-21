Calendar » Spring Family Fun Day

March 21, 2015 from 10:00am - 1:00pm

A day of fun for the whole family with crafts, games and Easter egg hunts!

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA will host its annual Spring Family Fun Day on Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Santa Barbara location, 36 Hitchcock Way. There will be crafts, games, Easter egg hunts, pictures with the Easter bunny and a free lunch.

For more information on the annual spring family fun day or the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, call (805) 687-7727.

The Channel Islands YMCA is a charitable organization providing programs based upon Christian principles to men, women and children of all ages, races, religious beliefs and economic status to develop and enrich the spirit, mind, and body. The Santa Barbara branch is located at 36 Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara, visit the YMCA online at www.ciymca.org/santabarbara.