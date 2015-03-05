Calendar » Spring Friendraiser

March 5, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

FIRST THURSDAY, MARCH 5th • 5:30 – 7pm

Santa Barbara Coalition Against Gun Violence

and

Granada Books: A Community Bookstore

present a

“SPRING FRIENDRAISER”

To Benefit the Coalition Against Gun Violence

Granada Books • 1224 State Street

BOOKS • MUSIC • FOOD • WINE • FRIENDS

This year the Coalition Against Violence is celebrating 20 years of activism working to keep Santa Barbara a safer place to live. We invite friends and partner organizations to support CAGV by buying books from Granada Books. Browse while enjoying wine & cheese & live music.

Granada Books will donate 5% of their bookstore sales from 4 pm to 7 pm to the Coalition Against Gun Violence. Please consider bringing a friend or family member and have them sign up to become a member of CAGV.

On Display will be a Collection of CAGV’s Gun Violence Prevention Books written by leading authors dealing with many aspects of the issue of guns in America.

All funds raised during this event are going toward CAGV’s 2nd annual Gun Buyback on Saturday, June 13, 2015 at Earl Warren Showgrounds.