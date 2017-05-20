Friday, March 23 , 2018, 5:11 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Spring Gardening with Tomatoes, Butterflies and Bees!

May 20, 2017 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County announces a free 2 hour public workshop entitled “Spring Gardening with Tomatoes, Butterflies and Bees!” on Saturday, May 20, 2017,  from 9:30 am to 12pm.

UC Master Gardeners will provide information on:

Butterflies and bees as pollinators
What plants to attract pollinators to gardens
How to build a native bee house
Tomatoes from dirt to table
Best tomato varieties for Santa Barbara

About the Speakers:

Valerie Rice became a UC Master Gardener in 2016. She is also a culinary and garden consultant. Valerie authors a popular lifestyle blog, Eat-Drink-Garden, where she divulges her best tips, recipes and entertaining recommendations on growing the good life, one bite at a time.

Joan Calder became a UC Master Gardener in 2015. She has been a lifelong gardener who loves to play in the dirt. She earned an AS degree in Ornamental Horticulture, and has written the award-winning children’s book entitled “Airplanes in the Garden”.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Public Library
  • Starts: May 20, 2017 9:30am - 12:00pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E Anapamu, Santa Barbara
