May 20, 2017 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County announces a free 2 hour public workshop entitled “Spring Gardening with Tomatoes, Butterflies and Bees!” on Saturday, May 20, 2017, from 9:30 am to 12pm.

UC Master Gardeners will provide information on:

Butterflies and bees as pollinators

What plants to attract pollinators to gardens

How to build a native bee house

Tomatoes from dirt to table

Best tomato varieties for Santa Barbara

About the Speakers:

Valerie Rice became a UC Master Gardener in 2016. She is also a culinary and garden consultant. Valerie authors a popular lifestyle blog, Eat-Drink-Garden, where she divulges her best tips, recipes and entertaining recommendations on growing the good life, one bite at a time.

Joan Calder became a UC Master Gardener in 2015. She has been a lifelong gardener who loves to play in the dirt. She earned an AS degree in Ornamental Horticulture, and has written the award-winning children’s book entitled “Airplanes in the Garden”.