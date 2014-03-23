Calendar » Spring Spectacular at Americas Teaching Zoo at Moorpark College

March 23, 2014 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

Swing, Slither or Soar on over to this WILD event! It's what's happening at the Teaching Zoo over three weekends, March 22 & 23, March 29 & 30 and April 5 & 6. An energized student body hosts this action packed event where everything ANIMALS is at your finger tips. Watch entertaining animal shows, get a sneak peek behind the scenes, interact with wild animal trainers and their furry friends and don't miss all the games, food and fun for kids and BIG kids! The FUN costs only $10/adults and $7/kids. MEMBERS deal is $8/adults and $5/kids. Our gates are open 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM with the headline animal show "Abracatastrophe" starting at 10:15, 12:00, 2:00 and 4:00.