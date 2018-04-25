SPRING TRAINING Applications for Hospice Volunteers Due
Hospice volunteers are members of the community who donate their time and offer compassionate support to our hospice patients and their families. Some have had a personal experience with hospice care; others simply want to give back to our community in a meaningful way. At Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, all of our volunteers are carefully screened and are required to complete 18-24 hours of volunteer training, which is offered twice a year in the spring and fall, as a six-week classroom training. Individualized training is available throughout the year.
Spring training begins February 28 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM for 6 consecutive Wednesdays ending April 4. Applications are available online and must be into the Volunteer Office by February 16 in order to complete interviews prior to training.
◾If you cannot make these dates and still want to be a hospice volunteer, please complete an application anyway and you will be contacted to discuss options.
◾All training is held at 512 East Gutierrez Street in Santa Barbara.
◾If you are interested in hospice volunteering and want to start immediately, please contact our office at 805.690.6274 to learn about our self-study options available throughout the year.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care
- Starts: February 16, 2018 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: 512 E. Gutierrez Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
- Website: http://www.vnhcsb.org/volunteering/hospice/
- Sponsors: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care