SPRING TRAINING Applications for Hospice Volunteers Due

February 16, 2018 from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Hospice volunteers are members of the community who donate their time and offer compassionate support to our hospice patients and their families. Some have had a personal experience with hospice care; others simply want to give back to our community in a meaningful way. At Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, all of our volunteers are carefully screened and are required to complete 18-24 hours of volunteer training, which is offered twice a year in the spring and fall, as a six-week classroom training. Individualized training is available throughout the year.

Spring training begins February 28 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM for 6 consecutive Wednesdays ending April 4. Applications are available online and must be into the Volunteer Office by February 16 in order to complete interviews prior to training.



◾If you cannot make these dates and still want to be a hospice volunteer, please complete an application anyway and you will be contacted to discuss options.

◾All training is held at 512 East Gutierrez Street in Santa Barbara.

◾If you are interested in hospice volunteering and want to start immediately, please contact our office at 805.690.6274 to learn about our self-study options available throughout the year.

