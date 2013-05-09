Spring Vocal Music Concert
May 9, 2013 from 7:00pm
The Vocal Music Department of Dos Pueblos Offers a Vocal Music Concert featuring all of the high school choirs, including the advanced choir and combo that has just returned from competing in The Reno Jazz Festival. Please join us for an enjoyable, relaxing evening.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: dphsvocal
- Starts: May 9, 2013 7:00pm
- Price: $5.00
- Location: Eling Performing Arts Center at Dos Pueblos High School 7266 Alameda Ave. Goleta, California