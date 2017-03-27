Spring Zoo Camp
March 27, 2017 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
March 27–31
Half Day 9 a.m. – noon
Full Day 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Zoo’s award-winning Zoo Camp has a special program during Spring Break featuring age-appropriate themed programs for kids for ages 3 to 12 and includes games, behind-the-scenes visits, up-close animal introductions, hands-on science, and crafts.
Event Details
March 27, 2017 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
- Price: $37-$55
- Location: Santa Barbara Zoo
- Website: https://www.sbzoo.org/learn/zoo-camp/