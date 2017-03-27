Friday, March 23 , 2018, 11:06 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Spring Zoo Camp

March 27, 2017 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

March 27–31

Half Day 9 a.m. – noon
Full Day 9 a.m. –  3 p.m.

The Zoo’s award-winning Zoo Camp has a special program during Spring Break featuring age-appropriate themed programs for kids for ages 3 to 12 and includes games, behind-­the-scenes visits, up-close animal introductions, hands-on science, and crafts.

 

