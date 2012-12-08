Springs and Sprockets Art From Scrap Workshop with Jason Summers
December 8, 2012 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Make art from an amazing array of reused materials. Open to artists of all ages and abilities. Weekly art workshops every Saturday. Children under age 5 must be accompanied by an adult.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Explore Ecology, Art From Scrap
- Price: $8.00
- Location: Art From Scrap
- Website: http://www.artfromscrap.org
