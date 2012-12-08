Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 3:03 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Springs and Sprockets Art From Scrap Workshop with Jason Summers

December 8, 2012 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Make art from an amazing array of reused materials. Open to artists of all ages and abilities. Weekly art workshops every Saturday. Children under age 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Explore Ecology, Art From Scrap
  • Starts: December 8, 2012 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
  • Price: $8.00
  • Location: Art From Scrap
  • Website: http://www.artfromscrap.org
  • Sponsors: Explore Ecology, Art From Scrap
 
 
 