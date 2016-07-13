Calendar » Sprouts Farmers Market Hiring Event

July 13, 2016 from 8:00am - 7:00pm

Sprouts Farmers Market is looking to hire 150 people to open its new store in Goleta (175 N. Fiarview Ave., Goleta, CA 93117). In partnership with Snagajob, the hourly hiring experts, Sprouts is hosting walk-in interviews on Wednesday, July 13th from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-7 p.m. and Thursday, July 14th from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-6 p.m. at the Best Western located at 3850 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105. The team is looking to hire grocery employees with a passion for the bakery, meat, deli, produce, vitamin and cashier departments, and interested applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume