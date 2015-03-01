Calendar » SQUARE PEG/SHERPA CONCERTS PRESENT Maria Bamford

March 1, 2015 from 8:00pm

Maria started her performing arts career in Duluth, Minnesota at the age of 11 where she starred in the Chester Park Elementary production of How the West Was REALLY Won! A short number of decades later and look at her now! Rolling Stone just named her one of their 50 Funniest People!

Maria recently recurred as Debris Bardeaux on Netflix’s Arrested Development reboot, for which she was praised as “fantastic” (Entertainment Weekly) a “standout” (TIME) and “perhaps one of the high points of the entire new season” (Black Book Magazine). She also recurred on fX’s critically-praised Louie and Comedy Central’s Kroll Show.

Maria is the creator and star of the Chill.com direct-to-fans event Maria Bamford: the special special special, which Vulture.com named one of the Top 10 Stand-Up Specials of 2012, and of the cult hit web series The Maria Bamford Show, which screened at the Museum of Art and Design and was described as a “cold blast of brilliance” by The New Yorker.

Maria is the first female comic to have two half-hour Comedy Central Presents specials and starred alongside Patton Oswalt, Zach Galifianakis and Brian Posehn in the Comedy Central series The Comedians of Comedy and Netflix’s Comedians of Comedy: The Movie. She has made numerous late-night appearances, most recently on Conan and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.

Maria currently contributes comedic voiceovers for such animations as Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time, PBS’s Emmy-winning series Word Girl, Nickelodeon’s Kung Fu Panda and Legend of Korra, and Fox’s upcoming Golan the Insatiable. She was also a regular voice on Nickelodeon’s CatDog and Back at the Barnyard (in which she reprised the role of Mrs. Beady from the Nick feature Barnyard).

Maria’s writing has been featured in The Onion, GQ and LA Weekly. She can be seen as both herself and her mother in the My Damn Channel web series Ask My Mom. She can also be seen on USA’s new series, Benched. Her latest CD, Ask Me About My New God!, is available on Comedy Central Records.