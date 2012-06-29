Calendar » Squash-A-Thon

June 29, 2012 from 2:00pm - 9:00pm

In order to raise the necessary funds for the coming school year, SBSOS will host the third annual Squash-A-Thon, a 7 hour event that will include 6 teams with up to 60 players. Squash-A-Thon promotes competitive fun squash, challenge arena, silent auction, live auction, raffle with fabulous prizes, chair massages, food and beverage all day long. Donations can come by sponsoring any of the six teams, money donations or a silent auction.