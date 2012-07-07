Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 2:47 pm | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

St. Joseph Church’s 55 Annual Festival

July 7, 2012 from 12:00 noon - 11:00 pm

Families and friends come together in the seaside-town of Carpinteria to celebrate St. Joseph Church’s 55 Annual Festival. Opening Night is Friday, July 6, 2012: 5-11:00 PM and Saturday, July 7, 2012: Noon to 11:00 PM & Sunday, July 8, 2012, Noon to 9:00 PM. FREE PARKING - FREE ADMISSION There will be daily hourly drawings. Grand Prize Drawings are for $2,000, $1000, $500, winners announced Sunday at 8:00 PM.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: ruthann
  • Starts: July 7, 2012 12:00 noon - 11:00 pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: 1500 Linden Avenue, Carpinteria, CA 93013
  • Website: http://www.stjosephchurch.org
 
 
 