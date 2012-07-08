Calendar » St. Joseph Church’s 55 Annual Festival

July 8, 2012 from 12:00 noon - 9:00 pm

Families and friends come together in the seaside-town of Carpinteria to celebrate St. Joseph Church’s 55 Annual Festival. Opening Night is Friday, July 6, 2012: 5-11:00 PM and Saturday, July 7, 2012: Noon to 11:00 PM & Sunday, July 8, 2012, Noon to 9:00 PM. FREE PARKING - FREE ADMISSION There will be daily hourly drawings. Grand Prize Drawings are for $2,000, $1000, $500, winners announced Sunday at 8:00 PM.