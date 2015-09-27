St. Mary’s Fiesta 2015
September 27, 2015 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free entry & free parking to celebrate Fiesta 2015. Free live bands, Folklorico, and dancing.
Tantalize your taste buds with an International Food Fair, Tri-tip, and Beer & Wine Garden.
Lots of children's activities including games, pony rides, bounce house, face painting and more.
Over $5,000 in raffle prizes.
Event Details
September 27, 2015 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Price: FREE
- Location: 424 E. Cypress St. Santa Maria, CA (St Mary’s Parking Lot behind Town Center Mall
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/363346133868224/