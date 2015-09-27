Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 11:29 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

St. Mary’s Fiesta 2015

September 27, 2015 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Free entry & free parking to celebrate Fiesta 2015.  Free live bands, Folklorico, and dancing. 

Tantalize your taste buds with an International Food Fair, Tri-tip, and Beer & Wine Garden. 

Lots of children's activities including games, pony rides, bounce house, face painting and more.

Over $5,000 in raffle prizes.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: September 27, 2015 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: 424 E. Cypress St. Santa Maria, CA (St Mary’s Parking Lot behind Town Center Mall
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/363346133868224/
 
 
 