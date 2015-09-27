Calendar » St. Mary’s Fiesta 2015

September 27, 2015 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Free entry & free parking to celebrate Fiesta 2015. Free live bands, Folklorico, and dancing.

Tantalize your taste buds with an International Food Fair, Tri-tip, and Beer & Wine Garden.

Lots of children's activities including games, pony rides, bounce house, face painting and more.

Over $5,000 in raffle prizes.