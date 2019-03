Calendar » St. Paddy’s Day Rooftop Celebration

March 17, 2019 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm

After the parade, head to Canary’s rooftop, where Finch & Fork will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Nosh on Irish-inspired bites while sipping on speciality cocktails and dancing to DJ Darla Bea! No cover | 1-5pm.