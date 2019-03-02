Calendar » St. Raphael School Annual Auction

March 2, 2019 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm

We invite you to join us this year for our 31st Annual Auction, A Night In Santa Barbara on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019. This year we pay homage to our beautiful city and celebrate what sets St. Raphael apart from the rest: A loving and inclusive school community that leads the way in making Santa Barbara a better place. This year’s auction will include a silent auction, dinner, an exciting live auction, and raffle prizes.

Ticket sales are now open, and can be purchased in the school office, by mail, or online via our event website. Seating is limited this year, and this event will sell out! Please buy your tickets early to secure your spot.

For underwriting, sponsorship, or donation opportunities please contact [email protected]

