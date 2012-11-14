Calendar » St. Vincent’s Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon

November 14, 2012 from 10:00am - 2:00 pm

St. Vincent’s proudly presents its Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon on Wednesday, November 14, 2012, on St. Vincent’s campus. Proceeds will benefit St. Vincent’s low-income children, families, and seniors. The silent auction opens at 10:00 am, and lunch will be served at 12:30 pm.