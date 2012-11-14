St. Vincent’s Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon
November 14, 2012 from 10:00am - 2:00 pm
St. Vincent’s proudly presents its Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon on Wednesday, November 14, 2012, on St. Vincent’s campus. Proceeds will benefit St. Vincent’s low-income children, families, and seniors. The silent auction opens at 10:00 am, and lunch will be served at 12:30 pm.
Event Details
- Starts: November 14, 2012 10:00am - 2:00 pm
- Price: $50
- Location: 4200 Calle Real Santa Barbara, CA 93110