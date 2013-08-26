Calendar » St. Vincent’s 12th Annual Golf Classic

August 26, 2013 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

St. Vincent's, dedicated to strengthening low-income families and seniors, will be hosting its 12th Annual Golf Classic on Monday, August 26, 2013 at the La Cumbre Country Club. Registration for the event starts at 10:00am and there will be an awards ceremony and reception at 5:00pm. Proceeds to benefit St. Vincent's Children and Family Services. For more information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Lauren French at 805-683-6381 x107 or [email protected]