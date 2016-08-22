Calendar » St. Vincent’s 15th Annual Golf Classic

August 22, 2016 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

St. Vincent's will host its 15th Annual Golf Classic at the beautiful La Cumbre Country Club in Santa Barbara. We hope you will join us for this sell-out event. Proceeds benefit St. Vincent's Children and Family Service Programs. St. Vincent's serves nearly 600 local residents, offering affordable housing for families and seniors, Family Strengthening Program, and Early Childhood Education Center.

Sponsorships available range from $1,500 to $25,000, and Single Player is $375