St. Vincent’s Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon
November 14, 2015 from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
St. Vincent's Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon is a wonderful opportunity to visit with friends, see the latest fashions, bid on silent auction items, and win raffle and door prizes. All proceeds support St. Vincent's Children & Family Service Programs.
Please R.S.V.P for more information or to purchase tickets please call or e-mail Susan Murray at (805) 683-6381 ext. 107 [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: TALBOTS
- Price: $50 a Ticket
- Location: Bishop Diego High School 4000 La Colina Rd. Santa Barbara, CA 93110
- Website: http://www.stvincents-sb.org/article/7109-fashion-show-date-set
