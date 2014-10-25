Calendar » Stabiles Santa Barbara Pop-Up Shop

October 25, 2014 from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm





Samuel Guzman is a Santa Barbara designer and artist in full swing and focused on the work he truly loves. Guzman’s Stabiles are hand-crafted wire sculptures made from a single wire accentuated by a Tillandsia (air plant) and constructed without the use of adhesives or welding. The structures embody a unique aesthetic by balancing weight and space in an organic form.

Museum Shop