Stabiles Santa Barbara Pop-Up Shop

October 25, 2014 from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm


Samuel Guzman is a Santa Barbara designer and artist in full swing and focused on the work he truly loves. Guzman’s Stabiles are hand-crafted wire sculptures made from a single wire accentuated by a Tillandsia (air plant) and constructed without the use of adhesives or welding. The structures embody a unique aesthetic by balancing weight and space in an organic form.

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Starts: October 25, 2014 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art Shop
  • Website: http://www.sbma.net/
 
 
 