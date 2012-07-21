Calendar » Stage Left Productions presents Footloose

July 21, 2012 from 2:00pm - 7:00pm

Get ready to kick up your heels this summer as STAGE LEFT PRODUCTIONS presents FOOTLOOSE. This high-energy musical will lift your spirits and make you want to dance. The performance deals with family tensions, being an outsider and fighting for what you believe in. Dancing is not a crime; to miss Footloose would be!