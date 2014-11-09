Calendar » Staged Reading: A Female Philoctetes

November 9, 2014 from 2:00 pm

Join us as we present staged readings from Sophocles’ ancient play Philoctetes, Euripides’ Heracles, and other classic works including Homer’s Odyssey and Sophocles’ Ajax. In Philoctetes, Sophocles captures a reality for all combat veterans who have been physically or mentally wounded and explores ethical dilemmas, as dynamic and relevant today as they were to the Greeks 2,500 years ago. In Euripides’ Heracles, the most famous of all Greek warriors completes his final mission and returns home. The play asks its audience to consider the psychological cost that warfare places on its people, both home and away.

Post show talk backs follow the performance. This event is part of You|Stories―Aquila Theatre’s innovative public program funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities, which uses ancient drama to inspire modern stories.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free

Reserve tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.