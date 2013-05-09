Calendar » Stand Tall Against Bullying with Suzanne Peck

May 9, 2013 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

At what point does bad behavior create a hostile environment, require corrective action, or even become a legal issue? There’s no shortage of advice for administrators. But what about teachers, parents and students? They face this issue every day. Suzanne Peck, creator of the anti-bullying film Stand Tall, will present clips, commentary and interactive exercises. Refreshments served. FREE and open to the public. Educators and parents encouraged to attend.