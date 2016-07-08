Stand Up Comedy with Jimmy Dore!
July 8, 2016 from 8:00 PM
Kimmie Dee's NO INDOOR VOICES Productions welcomes new venue LE PETIT BISTROT 532 State Street to the NIV family. Tonight Peyton Clarkson, Kimmie Dee and Jimmy Dore to perform 8 PM. Don't miss this show!
- Organizer/Sponsor: Kimmie Dee, NO INDOOR VOICES, Le Petit Bistrot, NIGHTOUT.COM
- Starts: July 8, 2016 8:00 PM
- Price: $15 advance $20 CASH ONLY at the door.
- Location: Le Petit Bistrot 532 State Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/stand-up-comedy-featuring-jimmy-dore/tickets
