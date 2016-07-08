Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 1:36 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Stand Up Comedy with Jimmy Dore!

July 8, 2016 from 8:00 PM

Kimmie Dee's NO INDOOR VOICES Productions welcomes new venue LE PETIT BISTROT 532 State Street to the NIV family. Tonight Peyton Clarkson, Kimmie Dee and Jimmy Dore to perform 8 PM. Don't miss this show!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Kimmie Dee, NO INDOOR VOICES, Le Petit Bistrot, NIGHTOUT.COM
  • Starts: July 8, 2016 8:00 PM
  • Price: $15 advance $20 CASH ONLY at the door.
  • Location: Le Petit Bistrot 532 State Street, Santa Barbara
  • Website: https://nightout.com/events/stand-up-comedy-featuring-jimmy-dore/tickets
