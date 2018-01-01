STAND UP COMEDY with PRIDE!
Kimmie Dee's NO INDOOR VOICES Productions presents Stand Up Comedy with PRIDE! A night of exceptional comedy with Heather Turman (San Diego & Phoenix Pride Festivals) Sarah Hyland (MTV's Punked, Mad TV) Casey Ley (SFSketchfest, This Feels Wrong, NPR) & Ian Harvie (Transparent, On Tour with Margaret Cho). #LGBT
Opening Musical Set by Santa Barbara's own Curran McCrory starts at 7:00 PM.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: NOINDOORVOICES
- Starts: April 11, 2015 Music @ 7:00 PM Comedy @ 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $15 advance/$20 CASH ONLY at the door.
- Location: Brasil Arts Cafe 1230 State Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/stand-up-with-pride/tickets#.VSZ82yjDU20