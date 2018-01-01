Calendar » STAND UP COMEDY with PRIDE!

April 11, 2015 from Music @ 7:00 PM Comedy @ 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Kimmie Dee's NO INDOOR VOICES Productions presents Stand Up Comedy with PRIDE! A night of exceptional comedy with Heather Turman (San Diego & Phoenix Pride Festivals) Sarah Hyland (MTV's Punked, Mad TV) Casey Ley (SFSketchfest, This Feels Wrong, NPR) & Ian Harvie (Transparent, On Tour with Margaret Cho). #LGBT

Opening Musical Set by Santa Barbara's own Curran McCrory starts at 7:00 PM.