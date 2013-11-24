Standing in Solidarity for First Amendment Rights With Dennis and Tensie Apel
SUNDAY, NOV 24TH AT 1:30 PM
INTRIGUING ARTICLE ON NOOZHAWK
Noozhawk Column
www.noozhawk.com/article/catholic_church_of_the_beatitudes_supreme_court_to_hear_ catholic_worker8217
U.S. Supreme Court Agrees to Decide Vandenberg
Protesters' Right to Assemble
Please join the Beatitude Community Prayer Service
Sunday, November 24 at 1:30 pm
@Grace Lutheran Church
3869 State St, SB, 93105 (next to Panera Bread at La Cumbre Plaza)
