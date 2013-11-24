Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:55 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Standing in Solidarity for First Amendment Rights With Dennis and Tensie Apel

November 24, 2013 from 1:30pm - 2:30pm

SUNDAY, NOV 24TH AT 1:30 PM
Standing in Solidarity for First Amendment Rights With Dennis and Tensie Apel

Noozhawk Column
www.noozhawk.com/article/catholic_church_of_the_beatitudes_supreme_court_to_hear_ catholic_worker8217

U.S. Supreme Court Agrees to Decide Vandenberg
Protesters' Right to Assemble

Please join the Beatitude Community Prayer Service

Sunday, November 24 at 1:30 pm

@Grace Lutheran Church
3869 State St, SB, 93105                                                                                                           (next to Panera Bread at La Cumbre Plaza)

 

