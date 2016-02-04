Calendar » Standing on the Place Where Langston’s Ashes Reside: An Evening with Poet Laureate Sojourner Kincaid

February 4, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, current Poet Laureate of Santa Barbara, will read from her latest manuscript, Black Street II : The Outsider Poems. Her presentation will include a reflection on the work of Langston Hughes and his influence in her life. Rolle's poetry books include Black Street, and Common Ancestry and she has written six plays—most spawned from the Black Experience. Widely known as a cultural activist, Rolle hosts a monthly poetry event, The Poetry Zone, and for the past 13 years has organized an annual tribute to Langston Hughes. A reception with live jazz music will follow.